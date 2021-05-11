Economic Development Cowichan (EDC) is helping out businesses that sell locally sourced products by offering a free, one-year Island Good licence.

Island Good is a branding and marketing campaign run by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA). It’s been around since 2013, and has been branding with local businesses since 2018.

Island Good’s mission is to help shoppers easily identify local products on store shelves or in menus at restaurants.

EDC says, during its pilot program the Island Good branding led to increased sales of local food and beverage products by an average of 16% in 45 grocery stores over a six-month period.

Their program has since grown to include over 135 member businesses in a variety of sectors.

The licence allows businesses to brand their locally sourced products as “Island Good.” They will be available to eligible businesses on a first-come-first-served basis until funding has run out.

EDC says buying local is beneficial to the local economy. In a statement they cited a BC Buy Local study that says, 63 dollars of every hundred spent locally is recirculated into the provincial economy.

To find out if your business is eligible for this licence, visit IslandGood.ca.