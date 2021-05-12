The Shawnigan Lake RCMP have now spoken to the driver of an older model silver-coloured car sought in connection with an incident on May 8th.

The complainant was walking at the bottom of Whiskey Point Road in Mill Bay and told the RCMP that a man in an older silver car had been driving slowly and watching her.

She decided to hide from the man, who then stopped the car and got out of it.

Thanks to the thorough description of the car provided by the complainant, police located the driver and Sergeant Tim Desaulniers of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP says investigators talked to him and his explanation of the incident matched that of the complainant and the reason for being in the area at the same time “made perfect sense.”

The RCMP want to thank the public for their quick action in helping them identify the driver of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver was fully cooperative and “apologetic for any confusion or fear” he may have caused.

The RCMP says the complainant has been advised and was satisfied with the outcome and explanation provided by the driver.