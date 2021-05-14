The RCMP on Salt Spring Island is asking for public assistance as they search for Sinikka Gay Elliott.

On Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP was contacted by her family after she had left home to do errands and was not heard from again.

Police say Sinikka’s vehicle was located by Search and Rescue team members at around 9:30 pm that evening on Juniper Place Road.

She was not found and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Sinikka Gay Elliott is described as 5’3″ in height, has a slim build with dark brown short hair.

She was wearing a red sweater, jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information that may help locate here is asked to contact the Salt Spring Island RCMP at (250) 537-5555.