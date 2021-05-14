A Victoria organization reports that racism is very real in British Columbia’s capital.

The Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria survey found 71 per cent of Indigenous, black, Asian, or other persons of colour say they have experienced racism in Victoria.

The association’s report provides details about racist acts and attitudes and makes recommendations to change the situation.

Seventy per cent of people who responded to the survey report feeling undervalued, isolated, and unsafe in Victoria because of their race.

Some of the respondents reported feeling fearful and isolated as a result of racist actions.

Others say racism has had an impact on many generations of families.

The report says racism is a form of violence that is hurtful and harmful in many ways.

“Racism makes people feel physically unsafe, has a detrimental effect on mental and physical health and emotional well-being, and fosters a sense of hurt, shame, and anger.”

The association says only 12 per cent of racialized respondents said they knew where to go for help when experiencing racism.

The report also found there is no significant difference between immigrant and Canadian-born groups in knowing where to go for help.

Victoria’s Inter-Cultural Association says deliberate and thoughtful action is needed to combat racism.

It is calling on governments, institutions, and organizations to take the lead in creating systemic and structural change.

The Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria has a link to the report on its website.