The RCMP has raided a drug lab in Metro Vancouver that was capable of producing enough fentanyl to kill twice the population of BC.

The Surrey RCMP says a multi-agency investigation resulted in the search of a warehouse on McLean Avenue in Port Coquitlam and the seizure of 37-kilograms of chemicals used for making fentanyl.

Investigators say the quantity of pre-curser chemicals discovered on April 19, 2021, was enough to produce 26 kilograms of pure fentanyl, possibly on a weekly basis.

A fatal overdose of fentanyl is estimated to be 2 milligrams and the chemicals that were seized were enough to make 13-million fatal doses.

Police say the warehouse contained laboratory and drug manufacturing equipment.

It required three days for the various police agencies involved in the investigation, along with Health Canada chemists, to gather all the evidence and safely dismantle the lab.

The RCMP says organized crime and gangs in BC have been dealt a multi-million-dollar blow.