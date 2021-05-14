The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP has evacuated homes along Auchinachie Road near Somenos Road in North Cowichan.

École Mt. Prevost Elementary school has also been evacuated and students have been moved to the Somenos Soccer field near Berkey’s corner.

RCMP Corporal Kari Lougheed says potentially explosive material has been found and the bomb squad has been called over from Vancouver.

The residents of the area that were evacuated have been moved to the community centre on James Street.

Parents who need to pick up children from the school are asked to use a route that will keep them away from the area of evacuation.

The evacuation is expected to last several hours while the RCMP awaits the arrival of the bomb squad and removal of the possible explosive materials.