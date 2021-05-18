The City of Duncan has initiated Small Town. Bright Future., and Small Town. Going Places., processes to update the City’s Official Community Plan (OCP) and create a Transportation and Mobility Strategy (TMS). The TMS is planned for completion in the Fall of 2021, followed by the OCP in the Spring of 2022.

The OCP will be used as a guiding document to support decisions around where housing is located, what social, environmental, and economic priorities are, and how recreational and municipal services are provided. Ultimately, the OCP will map out how we as a City want to grow as a community.

The TMS will identify guiding principles, establish multi-modal transportation policies and networks, and establish a path forward to implementation.

Community engagement is an integral part of both processes, and the City looks forward to hearing from residents.

“Now is the time to get involved in the process”, said Mayor Staples. “We invite you to join us, we need your voice to plan for the best vision we can imagine for our future. One that reflects the ideas, priorities, hopes and dreams of each of us within it”.

Public participation is highly encouraged. Due to the ongoing health crises, engagement will take place primarily online. Please visit the City PlaceSpeak engagement platform and select the project(s) you are interested in to participate: https://duncan.ca/public-engagement-join-the-conversation/