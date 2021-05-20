The Cowichan Valley School District has now taken delivery of its first fully electric bus.

The School District says the all-electric bus will save over 2000 litres of diesel each year and prevent the discharge of more than 5500 kilograms of greenhouse gases.

Cowichan Valley school board Chair Candace Spilsbury says the transition to the use of an electric bus is part of the district’s commitment to students, the environment, and the future.

Spilsbury says it’s being taken as part of the strategic plan and climate crisis declaration.

The school district says the bus will be more than just transportation for students, it will be used as an educational tool for schools and the community.