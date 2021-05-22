RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are trying to identify the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, that was pulled from the Cowichan River in Duncan on Friday afternoon.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are also trying to determine the cause of death.

At around 1:30 pm, the body was seen floating in the Cowichan River west of Highway-1.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team worked with Cowichan Search and Rescue to retrieve the body and return it to shore.

Police searched the shoreline upstream for items that may help to identify the man.