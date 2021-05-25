B.C moves ahead with ‘four step plan’ to return to normal
(Premier John Horgan. Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
In-person dining is allowed again. But the travel restrictions around the province will continue until at least June 15th.
That would be the earliest the province could move into step two of its new four-part plan for a careful and safe restart, which was announced today.
That province says that plan will depend on the number of adults vaccinated and COVID-19 case counts around the province.
While there are dates listed as the next steps, whether or not the province moves into the next phase will be determined by data, not those estimated dates.
What will that four-step plan look like?
Step 1-May 25th:
- 60% of the adult population with Dose 1
- COVID-19 cases stable, hospitalizations stable
- Maximum of five visitors or one household allowed for indoor personal gatherings
- Maximum of 10 people for outdoor personal gatherings
- Maximum of 10 people for seated indoor organized gatherings with safety protocol
- Maximum of 50 people for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols
- Recreational travel only within travel region (travel restrictions extended)
- Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols
- Resume outdoor sports (games) with no spectators, low-intensity fitness with safety protocols
- Start gradual return to the workplace
- Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place
- Return of indoor in-person faith-based gatherings (reduced capacity) based on consultation with public health
Step 2- Mid-June (June 15th is the earliest date)
- 65% of the adult population with Dose 1
- Cases declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining
- Maximum of 50 people for outdoor social gatherings
- Maximum of 50 people for seated indoor organized gatherings (banquet halls, movie theatres, live theatre) with safety protocols
- Consultation process to prepare for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings with safety protocols
- No B.C. travel restrictions ʹcheck local travel advisories
- Indoor sports (games) and high-intensity fitness with safety protocols
- Spectators for outdoor sports (50 maximum)
- Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place
Step 3: Early July (July 1st ʹearliest date)
- 70% of the adult population with Dose 1
- Cases low, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining
- Provincial state of emergency and public health emergency lifted
- Returning to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings
- Increased capacity for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, with safety plans
- Nightclubs and casinos reopened with capacity limits and safety plans
- New public health and workplace guidance around personal protective equipment, physical distancing and business protocols
Step 4- Early September (Sept. 7th ʹearliest date)
- More than 70% of the adult population with Dose 1
- Cases low and stable (contained clusters), COVID-19 hospitalizations low
- Returning to normal social contact
- Increased capacity at larger organized gatherings
- No limits on indoor and outdoor spectators at sports
- Businesses operating with new safety plans
For Step 1 and Step 2, restaurants, bars, and pubs, as well as indoor fitness facilities, will return to the old safety protocols that were in place before the circuit breaker restrictions came into effect last month.
Hotels and other accommodation providers, as of May 25th, are encouraged to welcome guests from inside their region. In Step 2, the invitation can be extended to guests from throughout the province.
B.C is also extending the provincial state of emergency until June 8th.