The Cowchan Valley is getting a new sports team.

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has announced that Ray Tremblay has been named as the very first head coach and GM of a new team for Lake Cowichan.

The VIJHL Facebook page says “Ray had a 12 year playing career that entailed stops in the KIJHL, BCHL, NCAA DIV 3, France and FHL. He then went on to coach in the FHL for two seasons.”

The team is being called the Lake Cowichan Kraken (CRACK-en). Possibly NOT coincidentally, the city of Seattle Washington will have a new team in the NHL this year, also named the Kraken.

The Lake Cowichan Kraken becomes the 10th team in the VIJHL.