RCMP officers on Vancouver Island are investigating after a 14-year-old boy died of a drug overdose.

Campbell River RCMP Constable Maury Tyre says the tragic incident happened Saturday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young man that was lost,” said Cst Maury Tyre.

The RCMP is hoping anyone with information on what happened can come forward.

This death comes close to one month after Island Health launched an awareness campaign aimed at men, to help prevent overdose deaths and to encourage them to break the silence about their drug use.

It also comes a few weeks after a 12-year-old teen in Victoria died as a result of illicit drugs.