Chemainus Road between Mount Sicker and Crofton Roads is closed from today until late on Friday.

The Municipality of North Cowichan says a sanitary line needs to be replaced beneath a rail crossing and the work is expected to require four days.

Detours will be in place for people who would normally use Chemainus Road where it crossed the Halalt First Nation.

Drivers coming from the north will detour at Henry road and traffic from the south will divert at Herd Road.