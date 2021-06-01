The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public in the investigation of a fatal fire in North Cowichan that occurred on Christmas Day.

The fire was reported at around 9:30 am on Christmas Day, and once investigators were able to enter the house on Grieve Road they found body of 79-year old Frederick Allen Jones.

Lead investigator, RCMP Corporal Jen Morgan, says sometimes the smallest piece of information is the key investigators are looking for and they hope someone will be able to provide this.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation you are asked to contact Cpl. Morgan at 250-746-2119, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.