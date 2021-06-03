In only about two days, an online fundraiser for money to do a high-tech search of former residential school sites on Vancouver Island has raised over three times the amount being sought.

As of noon today, the GoFundMe, Find Our Lost Children, has raised $76,765.

The original goal was $25,000.

The organizers of the campaign say the government can no longer be relied on to do a full examination of all residential school properties.

The money raised will be used to employ the same ground-penetrating radar that was used in Kamloops to locate graves containing 215 Indigenous children.

There are five former residential schools on Vancouver Island.

They are the Kuper Island Residential School on Penelakut Island, St Michaels at Alert Bay, Christie School on Meares Island near Tofino, Alberni Residential School in Port Alberni, and the Ahousaht Residential School on Nootka Island.

