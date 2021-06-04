B.C.’s streak of keeping COVID-19 case counts under 200 remains intact.

The province reported 183 cases today, marking the fourth consecutive day of 199 cases or less.

Another good sign is the rising number of people with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

As for Friday, 72.4 percent of all adults in B.C. and 69.6 percent of those 12 and older have gotten a dose.

In total, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 256,725 of which are second doses.

Of those, 40 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region which includes Powell River, and just three were on Vancouver Island.

“There are currently 2,453 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 140,835 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 224 people are in hospital with the virus, 59 of whom are in intensive care.

The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There was also one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,710 deaths in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said their goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated with their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

“This is what will help us control the spread of the virus in our communities,” she added.

“We are grateful for the many people in every part of our province who have stepped forward without pause to get their first, and now their second, dose. Demand for vaccine is high, and this is very good for all of us.”