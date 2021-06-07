A BC Ferries rescue boat and a vessel from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue went to the aid of a man who had fallen overboard from the vessel Queen of Cowichan on Sunday.

The ferry had left Horseshoe Bay for Nanaimo when the incident happened off Bowen Island at around one-thirty in the afternoon.

The volunteers in the Royal Canadian Search and Rescue boat recovered the man, who was taken to hospital, but a spokesperson with the organization says they cannot comment on the condition of the victim.

The search and rescue resulted in the Queen of Cowichan running about an hour behind schedule.