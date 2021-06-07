The biggest total prize draw for a lottery in Canadian history is happening tomorrow.

There are 47 one-million dollar prizes on the line, with a jackpot prize sitting at 70-million, for a total of 117 million dollars at play.

This tops the last record from October 26, 2018, that saw 116 million total, with a 60-million dollar jackpot.

The last winner of a 70 million dollar prize draw was in the February 26 prize draw this year, which went to a couple living outside of Sudbury, ON.

The odds of winning big are 1 in 33.2 million, and prize wins are 1 in 7 – per five dollar play. A five dollar play will get you three lines of seven numbers between one and fifty.

Among the prizes are 47 individual one million dollar prizes and one 70-million jackpot prize.

So for this year, BCers have claimed more than 56 million dollars in winnings from Lotto Max draws.

BCLC says you can buy your ticket in whatever stores you get lottery tickets, online at PlayNow, or on their official BCLC app.