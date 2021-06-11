The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is investigating a fatal fire on the Malahat First Nation in Mill Bay.

The RCMP says a young person died when a residence caught fire at around 2:30 am Thursday morning.

The police arrived to find the home completely engulfed by flames.

Four people had escaped and were taken to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an 18-year-old woman, who alerted other residents to the fire, did not make it out.

Firefighters located her body inside the home.

The RCMP is working closely with the fire department to investigate, but says it does not appear to be a criminal act.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact finding investigation into the circumstances around the woman’s death.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.