Starting tomorrow (June 15th), ferry-goers can hop aboard and travel on routes that cross health regions without having to prove their trip is essential.

According to BC Ferries, this is in accordance with the end of B.C.’s travel restrictions Order – which expires at 11:59 pm today.

This means Vancouver Islanders can once again head to the Mainland for recreational purposes, and vice-versa.

Customers won’t have to travel for essential reasons only on a handful of routes, including: Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point, Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands, Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, Comox – Powell River, and Port Hardy – Prince Rupert.

“The end of travel restrictions marks a key milestone in tackling COVID-19 and we are thrilled it means we can welcome everyone back on board,” says BC Ferries President & CEO Mark Collins.

“Our teams are ready to welcome back recreational travellers on all of our routes. We will be adding sailings back into the schedule as we get into the summer season to ensure we have the capacity to meet the anticipated demand.”

To align with the Provincial Health Officer’s guidance and step 2 of the provincial Restart Plan, BC Ferries says it’s relaxing its mandatory mask policy in outdoor spaces on its terminals – effective tomorrow. This means wearing a face-covering in outdoor spaces at a terminal is now optional.

However, because BC Ferries’ vessels are federally regulated, Transport Canada’s current regulations mandate face coverings and physical distancing requirements on board. The wearing of masks on BC Ferries’ ships, both indoors and outdoors, continues to be a requirement when passengers are not in their vehicles.