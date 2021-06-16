There are eight new millionaires in BC this morning, but no jackpot winner in the $70 million Lotto Max draw.

Forty-two of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million in last night’s draw were won.

The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets.

There are eight winners in both Quebec and British Columbia, with five winning tickets sold in the Prairies, and one out east.

Friday night’s jackpot will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The odds of winning the main jackpot is one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, and the overall odds to win a prize is one in seven per $5 play