Police are looking for a man after a string of crimes all over Vancouver Island in the last week.

The RCMP say the crimes started in Deep Bay on June 12th when they got a report for a stolen vehicle from the 300-block of Crome Point Road in Deep Bay.

It’s described as a Tan Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with a headrack.

Just before 8:00 pm the same night, Oceanside RCMP got a call for a break and enter at a paint store in Qualicum Beach. When they arrived, officers noticed that an exterior fence had been cut but the suspect was not able to get inside the business. Police say the truck seen leaving the scene matched the description to the one stolen on June 11th.

Two days later, on June 15th, North Cowichan RCMP received a report of a theft in a parking lot near the 2800-block of Mill Street in Chemanius. Police say one of the stolen items included the victim’s credit card, which had been used at a gas station in Chemanius.

One day after that incident, police say the truck was spotted at an auto centre in Youbou, near Lake Cowichan. The licence plate was partially obstructed by spray paint, and an officer entered the passenger side of the truck to place the driver under arrest.

The man fled on foot prior to the officer being able to take him into custody. The RCMP says despite help from the police dog service, the man was not located.

He is described as white, around 5’8 with short hair. He was last seen wearing a green Element t-shirt, camo coloured shorts, black socks, white running shoes, and a grey and black Hockey Canada baseball hat, and a bandanna over his face aviator sunglasses

Anyone who has information about any of these events, or can assist in identifying this man is being asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.