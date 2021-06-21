Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Premier John Horgan says as we honour and celebrate Indigenous communities today, we must also recognize the systemic racism, discrimination and intergenerational trauma Indigenous peoples have experienced and continue to experience.

“We acknowledge and share the grief with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, and all residential school survivors and their families, as they mourn for their stolen children. We know there are many other sites throughout our province that are still the source of unanswered questions and unimaginable pain for Indigenous communities. We still have much work ahead of us.”

Horgan adds that we must remember the important role indigiuous peoples play here in B.C, and around the country.

“On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we honour the leadership, resilience and strength of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples throughout British Columbia and across Canada. It is a day to recognize the immense contributions of Indigenous peoples to every facet of our province.”

B.C Premier adds that today is a good reminder to keep working with local first nation peoples towards reconciliation for our past.

“Through B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, we are working closely with Indigenous peoples on a draft action plan to meet the objectives of the UN Declaration. The act sets us on a path that recognizes and respects Indigenous rights as human rights, creates more opportunities for people and communities, and commits our government – and future governments – to action on reconciliation, not just words.”