The sun is shining — it’s officially summer on Vancouver Island.

But with that, comes a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island all the way from Duncan to Campbell River.

Environment Canada says warm and dry conditions will persist on the South Coast this week, with daytime maximum temperatures staying five to ten degrees above season today (Monday) and tomorrow at locations away from the immediate coast.

The agency says we’ll be seeing a slightly cooler period mid-week, but the ridge will then rebuild from Thursday onward and bring about more dry and very warm conditions through the weekend.

While it may be the perfect weather to hit the beach, meteorologist Lise Erven says it’s important to be prepared for the strong UV light we experience this time of year to protect yourself from being burned.

“This is the time of year that the sun is at its strongest,” Erven tells Vista Radio. “With this week of straight sunshine, you can expect to see UV index forecasts in the high or very high range.”

If you plan on working outside or partaking in recreational activities, Erven urges you to take some extra precautions. She says sun hats, sunglasses, and loose-fitting clothing go a long way.

And Andrea Knowles, manager at Merle Norman Skin Care in Courtenay, says sunscreen is another must. While soaking up the sun, she says it’s ‘extremely’ important that we protect our skin from its harmful side effects.

“Of course everyone wants to feel useful and fabulous, and the sun is the number one concern with aging skin,” Knowles adds.