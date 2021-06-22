More good news in B.C.’s fight against COVID-19, as both new and active cases continue their downward trend.

B.C. health officials reported 56 new ones today.

Of those, just 12 were in the Coastal Health Region that includes Powell River, and only three were on Vancouver Island.

To date, there are 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 144,263 people who tested positive have recovered.

The number of active cases on the island is has also steadily declined and stands at 29.

There were also no COVID-19 related deaths to report, leaving the death toll at 1,743.

Meanwhile, 111 people are in the hospital with the virus, 41 of whom are in intensive care.

And as case numbers drop, vaccinations are ramping up.

The province is reporting that 77.7 percent of all adults in B.C. and 76.2 percent of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

In total, 4,511,923 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., just over a million of which are second doses.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said that as we move through Step 2 of BC’s Restart plan, we are progressing well and have seen a sustained drop in hospitalizations, new cases and clusters in our communities.

“This gives us a strong foundation for the summer ahead – when COVID-19 will be in the background, instead of front and centre for all of us,” Dr. Henry said.

She pointed out that our progress on dose one immunizations is steady, and dose two immunizations are now rapidly accelerating.

However, she cautioned that the virus is still in our communities, so to make this a summer we can all enjoy, we want as many people as possible fully immunized.

“Vaccines really are our ticket to travel,” Dr. Henry said.

“Start your summer off right: ensure your kids are vaccinated, encourage and help your family members near and far to do the same and book your second appointment as soon as you are eligible.”