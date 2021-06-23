Last night’s $70-Million Lotto Max jackpot has been split between two lucky winners, who each walk away with $35-Million.

The BC Lottery Corporation says one of the winning tickets was sold in Kamloops, and the other in Ontario.

There were 46 Maxmillion prize winners.

Eleven tickets worth $1-Million were sold in BC, 21 in Ontario, 10 in Quebec, and four in the Prairies.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday and the jackpot is estimated to be $50-Million, and there are two Maxmillion prizes of 1-Million each.