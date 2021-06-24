Over the last four weeks, three Cowichan Valley School District schools have been targeted with racist graffiti, with one school being targeted twice.

Racist graffiti started appearing on schools on May 12th and has seen a steady increase since that time. The incidents have all been reported to the RCMP of jurisdiction and

investigations into each one is ongoing. The list of racist graffiti offences is:

Discovery Elementary School – May 12th

Frances Kelsey Secondary School First Event – June 6

Frances Kelsey Secondary School Second Event – June 13th

École Mount Prevost – June 22

Cowichan Secondary School – June 23rd

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these reprehensible acts. We know that unfortunately racism is alive and well in our communities. We are relying on members of our communities to come forward with any information that may help us find those that continue to target our students, staff, and community through these racist messages,” said Candace Spilsbury, Chair of the Board of Education for the Cowichan Valley School District.

The Board of Education would like to thank the RCMP for their diligence in these

investigations, as well as thanking district operations staff who have been quick to

respond to these incidents and paint over the graffiti.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the North

Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or for the Frances Kelsey Secondary or

Discovery Elementary incidents, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514. You can also report any tips or information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222- 8477(TIPS).