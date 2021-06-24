Over the last four weeks, three Cowichan Valley School District  schools have been targeted with racist graffiti, with one school being targeted twice.  

Racist graffiti started appearing on schools on May 12th and has seen a steady increase  since that time. The incidents have all been reported to the RCMP of jurisdiction and  

investigations into each one is ongoing. The list of racist graffiti offences is:  

Discovery Elementary School – May 12th 

Frances Kelsey Secondary School First Event – June 6 

Frances Kelsey Secondary School Second Event – June 13th  

École Mount Prevost – June 22 

Cowichan Secondary School – June 23rd 

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these  reprehensible acts. We know that unfortunately racism is alive and well in our communities. We are relying on members of our communities to come forward with any  information that may help us find those that continue to target our students, staff, and  community through these racist messages,” said Candace Spilsbury, Chair of the Board  of Education for the Cowichan Valley School District.  

The Board of Education would like to thank the RCMP for their diligence in these  

investigations, as well as thanking district operations staff who have been quick to  

respond to these incidents and paint over the graffiti.  

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the North  

Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or for the Frances Kelsey Secondary or  

Discovery Elementary incidents, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514. You can  also report any tips or information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222- 8477(TIPS).