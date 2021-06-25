Island Health is relocating the Covid vaccination clinic at the Aggie Hall in Ladysmith, due to the heatwave and a lack of air conditioning.

This site relocation will be affecting those with appointments on June 25, 26 and July 1, 2, and 3.

Island Health says the appointment date and time for those affected won’t change, they will just need to head 12km away to the Cedar Community Centre in Nanaimo for their jab.

Island Health says that those affected will be contacted about the change of location.

According to the Ladysmith Historical Society, the building was built in 1922 in seven weeks for around 35-hundred dollars, but air conditioning didn’t make the cut of features included.

The building has housed a Covid vaccination clinic since March 15, and they have permission to use it as such until September 15 of this year.

Island Health is also reminding those looking for their first dose, that walk-ins are accepted at the Cedar Community Centre, or other Island Health immunization clinics.

A full list of clinics can be found here.