Those in North Cowichan will need to be more careful when they water their lawns moving forwards.

As of yesterday, North Cowichan moved into Stage 2 of Water Conservation measures.

Meaning North Cowichans will be given designated days when it is alright to water their lawns with sprinklers.



North Cowichans will be allowed to water their lawns from seven to nine, AM or PM, with even numbered houses getting the go-ahead on Wednesday and Saturday, and odd numbered houses on Thursday and Sunday.

Another change is that washing driveways, houses, and sidewalks, are not permitted at any time – other than for the purposes of preparing to apply paints and preservatives, or for pouring concrete.

Violations of Stage 2 conservation measures carry a ticketing provision of $200.

The municipality is set to be in stage one of water conservation measures from May 1 to October 31, and is bumped up to stage two or stage three, as required. This is the first time it has been bumped to stage two during this season, with no set end date in sight.

For more information on the municipality’s water conservation measures, you can check out their website.