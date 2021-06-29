Canada Day, and the rest of summer, is coming. Which means more travel is coming to BC Ferries.

In preparation, the ferry service has sent out a list of tips for how to best take advantage of their ferry service this season.

They say if you’re looking to save some money, to watch for saver fares and to look into the new overheight saver fares. The new saver fare starts at just under fifty dollars for a standard vehicle and driver with a booking included. They’re available on three routes from Vancouver to the Island.

Overheight saver fares were brought in to try and redirect oversized vehicles away from peak travelling hours to try and decongest traffic. Those fares are available from Tsawwassen to each Duke Point and Swartz Bay. Fares start at just over seventy dollars and save 50-percent on each foot in length longer than twenty.

They also mention their BC Ferries Vacations Packages, if you’re looking for accommodations at a bundled rate.

Also, they mention how best to experience the ferry ride itself to avoid any delays.

They say it’s best to book your sailing online, so you’re guaranteed a spot and can avoid waiting for a sailing. They add that if you’ve missed out on reservations, your best option is to travel at less busy times. Mid-week days and early morning or late night sailings are typically considered less busy.

When arriving for a sailing, you should try and be prepared to make the check-in process as smooth as possible. They say you should arrive forty-five minutes to an hour before your sailing, have your booking number ready and follow traffic control flaggers.

If you’re planning on walking across, make sure you consider your parking options, because the parking lots in major terminals fill up quickly on summer weekends. Consider public transit or arranging to be dropped off at the terminal. BC Ferries says they send out an update on their Twitter page, when parking lots are full.