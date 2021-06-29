If you have no access to an air-conditioned space and cannot find a cool place to get away from the heat, cooling shelters will be open again today at several locations in the Cowichan Valley.

The Cowichan Community Centre will extend the operation of its cool refuge for another day from the noon hour until 6 pm this evening.

North Cowichan has three cooling centres again today from noon until 6 pm at the Fuller Lake Arena, Crofton Community Centre and the Chemainus Seniors Centre.

A cooling shelter is open today at the Lake Cowichan Seniors Centre, and again on Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Island Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lake Cowichan will be closed today and anyone with appointments will be contacted to rebook for Wednesday.

And people scheduled to get the vaccine in Ladysmith at Aggie hall on July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd have had their appointments moved to the Cedar Community Centre.