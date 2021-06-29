If Monday felt like it was the hottest day ever, it was.

Environment Canada says the temperature in the Cowichan Valley hit 41.9 degrees on Monday, June 28, which edges out the old record of 41.1 degrees, recorded in 1941 on the days of July 15-16.

Although it might not feel like it yet, cooler weather is on the way as temperatures are expected to drop into the high 20s this week

The weekend heatwave responsible for our record high temperatures was the result of a perfect set of meteorological conditions converging over British Columbia late last week.

Canada’s highest ever recorded temperature was in Lytton on Monday.

The Fraser Valley town reached 47.9 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record it had set just a day earlier.