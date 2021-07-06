More than two million dollars will be distributed among organizations and services in Duncan, the Cowichan Valley, and Nanaimo that offer assistance to the homeless.

The money is coming from the federal government’s Reaching Home fund and is being distributed by the United Way.

The United Way says Duncan, Cowichan, and Nanaimo receive annual funding from the Reaching Home fund, and these organizations now have a chance to apply for additional funds.

Applications are being accepted until July 23rd.

Signy Madden, Regional Director of United Way BC, says communities continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and those who are unsheltered are at a much higher risk.

The money is being provided in two funding streams.

Indigenous Homelessness: providing funding to organizations that offer supports to meet the unique needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, off Nation otherwise known as off Reserve.

$400,000 allocated to Duncan, Indigenous Homelessness stream

$448,546 allocated to Nanaimo, Indigenous Homelessness stream

Designated Communities: providing funding to organizations that help support people experiencing homelessness and working to reduce homelessness, including on Nation otherwise known as on Reserve.

$590,987 allocated to Cowichan Valley, Designated Communities stream

$647,220 allocated to Nanaimo, Designated Communities stream

Eligible organizations are invited to learn more and apply here uwcnvi.ca/reachinghome