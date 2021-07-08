An online fundraising campaign has been launched for the family of a 35-year old woman who died in a traffic accident on Monday while on her way to work.

A friend of the victim is raising money on Go Fund Me to help the woman’s two children and husband get through this difficult time.

The money will help pay expenses while her husband takes time from work to be with their 12-year old daughter and 13-year old son.

So far, donations have reached nearly four thousand dollars.

At about 11:25 am on Monday, July 5th, a pedestrian was fatally injured by a commercial vehicle at Allenby Road and Trans Canada Highway.

Anyone interested in helping can make a donation at GoFundMe.com.