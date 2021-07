A construction project will be starting on a major Duncan road on Monday, July 12.

The project is on Lake Cowichan Road between Marsh and Somenos roads.

It’ll add a sidewalk and a single bike lane.

The Municipality of North Cowichan says to expect delays as roadwork will be going on from 7:30am to 5pm.

The project will take four to five weeks, weather dependent, and will have flaggers in place.