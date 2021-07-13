The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are thanking residents for using the online crime reporting tool.

Since the tool was implemented last spring, 58 crimes have been reported, and RCMP say each online report saves about one hour of police time.

“In addition to providing a more convenient way for residents to make a report, this tool will minimize the amount of less serious files that are being dispatched to our Frontline officers,” Inspector Chris Bear says. “By utilizing the online reporting, it allows the police to attend the higher priority calls for service in a safe and timely fashion.”

You are able to report low risk crimes on their reporting tool, such as damage, mischief, or theft of property or vehicles under five thousand dollars in value. Also any driving complaints for acts that are not currently in progress, such as general poor driving behaviour like speeding, distracted driving or not following road signs.

Police say this is for crimes without any witnesses or suspects and a crime that does not require follow-up from an officer. These reports must not be related to personal identification, firearms, licence plates, or validation stickers on licence plates.

“We want to further increase the use of online crime reporting for incidents that do not require police attendance,” Corporal Cari Lougheed says. “This will assist with decreasing the number of calls our 911 operators are handling and increasing police response times for less urgent matters that do require police to attend.”

You can report a crime using their tool here.