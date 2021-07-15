The Cowichan Valley Regional District says Stage 3 water restrictions will begin on Friday, July 16.

The majority of eastern Vancouver Island at drought Level 4 and the CVRD says low spring rainfall and extreme temperatures are having adverse effects on watersheds.

Stage 3 prohibits the use of sprinklers, the washing of vehicles and homes, or filling pools and hot tubs.

People are able to hand water trees, shrubs and gardens for up to two hours per day, between 7 and 9 o’clock in the mornings, or 7 to 9 in the evenings.

The use of micro or drip-irrigation systems are permitted for a maximum of four hours per day.

Stage 3 restrictions will apply to water systems serviced by the Cowichan Valley Regional District, North Cowichan, Duncan, Cowichan Tribes, Stz’uminus First Nation, Cowichan Bay Improvement District and Mill Bay Waterworks District.

The CVRD says it will continue to monitor drought and fire risk conditions and adjust watering restrictions when necessary.

The Cowichan Valley is at the extreme or high fire danger level and backyard burning and campfires are still banned throughout.

Additional information can be found at the CVRD website.