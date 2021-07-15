A young cyclist is dead after colliding with a pick-up truck towing a boat in Mill Bay on Monday evening.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says it happened at the corner of Benko Road and Kearny Place at around 6:30 pm.

The youth died at the scene.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says its initial investigation indicates the cyclist may have failed to stop at a stop sign before turning left onto Benko Road.

The driver of the pick up truck was unable to brake in time.

RCMP Victim Services was called out and anyone who witnessed the accident and is having difficulties is encouraged to reach out to them.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the youth’s death.