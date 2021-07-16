Two online fundraising campaigns have been launched to help support the family of an 11-year old Mill Bay boy fatally injured in a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.

One of the Go Fund Me campaigns was launched by the Eagle Clan of the Mill Bay Nature School, and the other by a family friend.

The accident happened at about 6:30 pm Monday evening at Benko Road and Kearny Place in Mill Bay

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says it appears the youth rode past a stop sign and onto Benko Road where his bicycle was struck by a pick-up truck that was towing a boat.