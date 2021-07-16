Classmates and Family Friend Raise Funds for Family of Youth Killed in an Accident
Photograph by Tijana Drndarski
Two online fundraising campaigns have been launched to help support the family of an 11-year old Mill Bay boy fatally injured in a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.
One of the Go Fund Me campaigns was launched by the Eagle Clan of the Mill Bay Nature School, and the other by a family friend.
The accident happened at about 6:30 pm Monday evening at Benko Road and Kearny Place in Mill Bay
The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says it appears the youth rode past a stop sign and onto Benko Road where his bicycle was struck by a pick-up truck that was towing a boat.