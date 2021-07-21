Cowichan Women Against Violence is looking for a new home for its night shelter.

The organization says it’s willing to make any space work, but would prefer a house where the women who stay are able to build more of a community.

The present space housed 15 women per night prior to COVID-19 and around eight during the pandemic.

They generally have a waiting list of over twenty people at any given time.

The night was temporarily housed in the concession stand at the old baseball diamond near Vancouver Island University.

It was leased from the Cowichan Valley School District, but the land is needed for the district’s new secondary school.

Executives at CWAV say the school district has been great by helping temporarily house them, but as of September 1st, they will require a new space.

Cowichan Women Against Violence is asking for help from anyone who knows of any suitable spaces available for lease.

They’re willing to make any space work but would prefer a house where the women who stay are able to build more of a community.