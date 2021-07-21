As the wildfire situation continues to evolve across British Columbia, the Province is pointing to a list of key resources aimed to help those affected.

While the number of wildfires on Vancouver Island may be minimal compared to other parts of the province, it’s important to be aware of the resources available for those living in more impacted areas, in case they reach out for help.

There are currently 299 wildfires burning across B.C. Ten are in the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Meanwhile, the Kamloops Fire Centre is experiencing the most — 113 in total, with over 110,000 hectares burned.

As wildfires rage on, the Province of B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency yesterday (Tuesday). B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it’s a key step if mass evacuations are needed.

READ MORE: Provincial state of emergency declared due to wildfires

The Province ended its last state of emergency, in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, less than a month ago. This latest order went into effect at midnight last night.

To help those impacted, the Province’s resource list aims to aid both people and communities in recovery. The list can be found here under “recovery and supports.”

B.C.’ers can find information and resources for farms/livestock producers, including the livestock relocation program here; BC Hydro bill help here; and ICBC damage claim information here.

Those who have health concerns due to smoky air, extreme heat, or the stresses of being evacuated are urged to dial 811 to contact HealthLink BC. For up-to-date information on wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, visit this website.