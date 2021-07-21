The RCMP are investigating a fatal fire Tuesday night at a residence in North Cowichan.

The fire broke out at about 10:30 pm in the 69-hundred block of Hall Road.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Police say the occupant of the residence was believed to have been at home around the time when the fire started.

What appear to be human remains were found during a search of the building.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

At this time, the RCMP says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

There are reports a member of the victim’s family is hospitalized today and a GoFundMe campaign for the family has been launched.