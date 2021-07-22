Island Health’s ‘Vax Van’ is hitting the streets, making it easier for Vancouver Islanders to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To ensure every eligible individual — aged 12 and over — has the chance to get their FIRST dose, Island Health says the van is visiting popular parks, beaches, shopping destinations, and events, providing on-the-spot first dose vaccination.

No appointment is necessary, however, locals can book a time by registering in advance at: Getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca. It’s noted that those attending ‘Vax Van’ clinics should stay hydrated and have something to eat before getting vaccinated, if possible.

The first stops on the ‘Vax Van’ tour are:

Cobble Hill – Country Grocer parking lot (1400 Cowichan Bay Rd.) – July 22nd, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm

Duncan – Canadian Tire parking lot (2929 Green Rd.) – July 23rd, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm

Nanaimo – Maffeo Sutton Park – July 25th, 11:00 am until 5:00 pm

Nanaimo – Chase River Market Place Country Grocer (82 Twelfth St.) – July 26th, 2:00 until 7:00 pm

Nanaimo – Westwood Lake – July 27th, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm

Meanwhile, in the weeks ahead, Island Health says the van will also visit Port Alberni, Oceanside, Comox Valley, Campbell River, Langford, and Sooke. As dates and locations are confirmed, a detailed schedule will be updated on Island Health’s website.

“The sun is out and people are active, so we are hitting the road to meet them where they are,” adds Dr. Mike Benusic, Medical Health Officer for Island Health. “Immunization opportunities like this will help us to reach as many young and unvaccinated people as we can before school goes back in session and people move indoors in the fall.”

Island Health says it’s also offering first dose walk-in immunizations at all community clinics for those not residing in a location where the ‘Vax Van’ is visiting. However, those in need of a second dose of vaccine need to book an appointment. More details here.