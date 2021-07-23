Canadians can help UNICEF deliver life-saving vaccines around the world. (CNW Group/Canadian Unicef Committee)

UNICEF is asking Canadians to Give-a-Vax.

The #GiveAVax campaign invites Canadians to donate money to UNICEF’s effort to get life-saving vaccines to health workers and high-risk groups in lower-income countries.

UNICEF Canada CEO David Morley says donations “will help front-line workers and vulnerable communities in the developing world to access life-saving vaccines.”

The federal government will match donations dollar for dollar up to $10 million to UNICEF Canada to help distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

In a recent poll, 85 per cent of Canadians agreed it’s important to ensure vaccines are distributed fairly.

Two-thirds of Canadians want Canada to take a leadership role in ensuring vaccine access for all.

As new and more infectious variants of the virus emerge UNICEF Canada says there is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible.

It warns the pandemic will not end for anyone until it ends for everyone.

Canadians can donate to #GiveAVax by visiting unicef.ca or by texting “VACCINES” to 45678 to donate $10.