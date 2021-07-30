Better access to crucial health, housing and finance information at your fingertips.

Seniors living on Vancouver Island and beyond can now access the updated ‘BC Seniors’ Guide’ – a comprehensive tool diving into the resources many rely on to continue living well, the Province says.

Hot off the press, the new seniors’ guide — its 12th edition — includes information on programs like Fair PharmaCare, Medical Services Plan, and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters.

It also highlights the Home Adaptations for Independence program, the B.C. Seniors Supplement, the Travel Assistance program, the B.C. Bus Pass program, and Income Supplement payment.

“This guide is important, as it provides seniors and Elders with information and resources they can use to make informed health and care decisions, and to remain active and engaged in their communities,” notes seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

The 12th edition includes sections on digital literacy, cultural safety, LGBTQ2S+ supports, and medical assistance in dying. The guide directs people to the BC Centre for Disease Control for information regarding COVID-19.

According to the Province, print copies are available in English, Chinese, French, Punjabi, Farsi, Korean and Vietnamese. All languages can be accessed online in PDF format, with the English version online in e-book format.

To access the ‘BC Seniors’ Guide’ in all seven languages, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/seniorsguide