Supplied by the Province of B.C.

Island Health is reporting an impressive turnout for Walk-In Wednesday.

More than 7,600 people were vaccinated in the region during the one-day COVID immunization blitz.

WALK (in) THIS WAY to any of our immunization clinics for your first or second #COVID19 vaccine – no appointment needed!

Everyone 12+ are welcome.

**Please note: 2nd doses are available 49 days after your 1st dose.

Find a clinic: https://t.co/QgXWIGvOeT #BeAVaxChamp #VaxforBC pic.twitter.com/wW5G5YTdZv — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) August 5, 2021

Of those, 4,002 were walk-ins.

That compares to an average of roughly 580 walk-ins per day over the previous six days.

On a community-by-community basis, 254 people got a dose at Courtenay’s Filberg Centre, 182 at the Campbell River Community Centre, 293 at Nanaimo’s Beban Park, and 301 at the Cowichan Community Centre.

In a statement, Island Health thanked everyone who took the opportunity to get vaccinated, and expressed its gratitude “for the exceptional efforts of our immunization teams, both in our clinics and working behind the scenes.”

Overall, more than 33,000 vaccines were administered province-wide.