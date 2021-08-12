An unfortunate end in the search for a missing Vancouver Island man.

The Comox Valley RCMP says 31-year-old Darrell Featherstone has been found dead.

He was reported missing last Friday (Aug. 6th), after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding Featherstone’s death, police note. And while no further information will be released at this time, they do say criminality is not suspected.