The Cowichan Valley will be opening several spaces as cooling centres to get residents through the tail end of this heat wave.

The locations listed in various statements from each of the City of Duncan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District are as follows.

Kerry Park Recreation Centre, 1035 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, Mill Bay

Wednesday, August 11 – Saturday, August 14 from NOON to 7 p.m.

Cowichan Community Centre, 2687 James Street, Duncan

Thursday, August 12 – Saturday, August 14 from NOON to 7 p.m.

Cowichan Lake Sports Arena, 311 South Shore Road, Lake Cowichan

Wednesday, August 11 – Saturday, August 14 from NOON to 7 p.m.

Frank Jameson Community Centre, 810 – 6th Avenue, Ladysmith

Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 13 from NOON to 8 p.m.

Fuller Lake Arena, 2876 Fuller Lake Rd, Chemainus

Thursday, August 12 – Friday, August 13 from NOON to 7 p.m.

Siem Lelum Gymnasium, 5574 River Road, Duncan

Thursday, August 12 – Friday, August 13 from NOON to 8 pm.

You can find some tips to beat the heat from Doctor Bonnie Henry by clicking here.