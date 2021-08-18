The Lake Cowichan RCMP is warning the public that there appears to be someone using the Lake Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency number to make unsolicited calls.

For the last 24-hours, the Lake Cowichan RCMP has received a number of reports that someone has called them from the non-emergency line of the Lake Cowichan RCMP. The caller ID displays as Lake Cowichan RCMP, however when the individual answers the phone the caller hangs up. In cases where the call is missed, no message is left.

Typically used by scammers, this method of spoofing disguises the telephone number appearing on the caller ID display and allows scammers to disguise their calls and trick people into answering their phones and trusting the caller.

We want to reassure the public that if someone from the Lake Cowichan RCMP and is trying to reach you, we would not be hang up when you answer, and would leave a message asking you to return our call, states Sgt. Lita Watson of the Lake Cowichan RCMP.

These calls are now directly impacting public ability to reach the Lake Cowichan Detachment and we are hopeful this is not a purposeful, or malicious tactic being used to flood our phone lines and tie up our resources, Sgt. Watson continues. The Lake Cowichan RCMP has launched a public mischief investigation and we are actively investigating.

Should you receive a call from 250-749-6668, and no message is left directing you to call back, please do not return the call. Should an officer need to speak with you, they will leave a message, or attempt to reach you at a later time.

In the interim, if you need to file a police report and are unable to reach the Lake Cowichan RCMP by phone, please visit the Lake Cowichan Detachment and file your report in person.