An altercation involving two men arguing involving what appeared to be a handgun drew the attention of Salt Spring RCMP late last week.

The altercation took place near the Ganges Centennial Docks.

A witness to the event quickly called 911, and provided a detailed description of the suspect. RCMP managed to locate and take the suspect into custody without incident.

He was searched and found with a replica pellet handgun. Pictured below:

RCMP are recommending charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.