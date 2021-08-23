Salt Spring RCMP Arrest Man Involved in Altercation Over Handgun
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)
An altercation involving two men arguing involving what appeared to be a handgun drew the attention of Salt Spring RCMP late last week.
The altercation took place near the Ganges Centennial Docks.
A witness to the event quickly called 911, and provided a detailed description of the suspect. RCMP managed to locate and take the suspect into custody without incident.
He was searched and found with a replica pellet handgun. Pictured below:
RCMP are recommending charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.